Ex-WWE Star Eva Marie Sells Pink Ring Gear, Proceeds Partially Going to Recovery

Want My Ring Gear?! Come Get It!!!

If you ever had your eye on Eva Marie's fun wrestling fits ... now's your chance to take 'em home!

The ex-WWE star is auctioning off her iconic ring gear from when she faced off against Alexa Bliss during SummerSlam 2021.

The wrestler is parting ways with her signature pink palette, metallic detailing, and gold wrestling boots, and she tells TMZ they're the real deal.

Eva says ... "These aren't replicas. They're pieces I wore, competed in and have personally held onto because they represent such important moments in my career."

The auction will be going down on her new Passes page, and 50% of the proceeds go to NEM Recovery Centers to help people struggling with alcohol and addiction.

She tells us the donation is important to her, explaining ... "Now, all these years later, I get to take something from my WWE career, the same career that gave me a platform to share my recovery story, and use it to help someone else find recovery."

Eva says she also plans to use it to build a deeper connection with her fans, telling TMZ ... "I want my Passes to feel like you're actually hanging out with me -- not just watching my life through a perfectly edited Instagram post."