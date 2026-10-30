Former WWE Star CJ Perry Says Her Book Is Being Made Into a Movie

CJ Perry isn't stopping at becoming an author ... she's taking her new book to the big screen, revealing to TMZ a movie adaptation of "Bulletproof Angel" is already in the works.

The former WWE Superstar joined TMZ's "Inside the Ring" Podcast alongside her husband, WWE Superstar Rusev ... and dropped the major news while discussing her new spy thriller, which hits shelves November 10.

Play video content Video: CJ Perry Says Her Book Is Being Made Into a Movie TMZSports.com

"It is going to be made into a movie," Perry told us. "We're already in the works."

Perry says the team has already started working on packaging the project ... describing the story as a "James Bond spy thriller" centered around female leads.

The book follows a Russian undercover spy who poses as a model while dating a Russian mafia boss ... before things go sideways and her mother is forced to step in and help save her.

Despite her acting experience, Perry says she plans to cast a bigger-name actress in the lead while serving as a producer -- though she may sneak in a cameo.

Rusev could also appear, with Perry revealing her husband has an offer to play one of the movie’s villains.

Perry says they’ve already landed a director she’s excited about, but isn’t revealing much more just yet.

Before "Bulletproof Angel" hits Hollywood, it'll hit bookstores November 10 ... with Perry holding a release-day signing at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles.