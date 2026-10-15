Trump Scraps Idea for Livestreaming Fort Hood Shooter's Execution

President Trump is reversing Pete Hegseth's plan to livestream Nidal Malik Hasan's execution by firing squad ... saying the execution may be viewed in person "by the immediate families of the victims, if they so choose."

The president took to Truth Social to address the Secretary of War's push to make the viewing public for all ... saying the idea may have been a "strong deterrent ... but, many very good and well meaning people would rather not watch him die, through streaming, or through any other visual device."

Trump says the convicted Fort Hood shooter will still be executed by firing squad, it just won't be streamed live.

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Hegseth floated the livestream idea last week, but it quickly drew backlash from both sides of the aisle.

Play video content Video: JD Vance Says He Won't Watch Livestreamed Execution of Fort Hood Shooter C-SPAN

Vice President JD Vance said he would NOT tune in ... and now Trump is dropping the hammer on Hegseth's big idea.