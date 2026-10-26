Nicki Minaj's Ex-Assistant Wants Her Private Texts Over Alleged Battery

Nicki Minaj's former assistant wants her to turn over her private text messages as part of their legal battle ... but the rapper is fighting back in court over it ... TMZ has learned.

Per court docs, Nicki's former employee, Brandon Garrett, asked the musician to hand over texts between her and third parties about him and his employment between January 2024 and April 2024. He also asked for all messages she sent about the alleged assault he claims went down backstage at one of her concerts in April.

Nicki claims she does not have any messages in her possession about the alleged incident and argued some of the other requests were overboard and refused to turn over the items.

As TMZ first reported, Brandon sued Nicki in 2025 over an alleged battery by the rapper.

Brandon claimed he worked for Nicki in 2024, but things did not go well. He said the drama went down at one of her shows in Detroit.

He said he was summoned to the dressing room where Nicki was upset. Brandon claimed she told him, "Are you f***ing crazy having him pick up my prescription? You have lost your f***ing mind and if my husband were here, he would knock out your f***ing teeth."

Brandon claimed Nicki kept going, adding, "You're a dead man walking. You just f***ed up your whole life and you will never be anyone; I'll make sure of it."

In the filing, Brandon alleged Nicki hit him in the face, causing him to suffer injuries and emotional distress. Nicki's former lawyer denied the allegations, claiming the allegations were "false and frivolous."