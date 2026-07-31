The 'Rumors' I Got A Fleetwood Mac Tat Are True!!!

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Gets New Tattoo Seemingly Inspired By Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie XO's leaving her marriage to Jelly Roll behind, but seemingly carrying a permanent reminder with her ... sitting down for some new ink after finalizing their divorce.

The podcaster posted about her latest tattoo on Thursday ... sharing a clip of her getting inked up.

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Bunnie went to a tattoo parlor in Los Angeles, where she got the words "Time cast a spell on you" written in script on her left forearm.

The line comes from a Fleetwood Mac song Stevie Nicks originally wrote for the album "Rumors" ... and it's about Stevie's split with Lindsey Buckingham.

We don't know for a fact the tat's a reference to Jelly Roll -- but there's certainly enough evidence to raise some eyebrows.

Of course, Bunnie's relationship has left a lasting impression on her ... as has their divorce, which may be a bit more acrimonious than they originally indicated.

The pair finalized their divorce earlier this month ... and promptly unfollowed each other on Instagram -- the ultimate death knell for a relationship in the digital age.

Bunnie has claimed Jelly's already moved on ... and she was spotted making out with a reality star at JR's Nashville bar.