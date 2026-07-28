Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Unfollow Each Other on Instagram After Finalizing Divorce
Jelly Roll & Bunnie XO Hit Unfollow After Finalizing Divorce
Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO appear to be putting even more distance between them following their divorce ... because the former couple is no longer following each other on Instagram.
A check of their accounts Tuesday shows Jelly and Bunnie have both hit the unfollow button, another sign their nearly decade-long relationship is firmly in the rearview mirror.
The social media split comes days after Bunnie showed off a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which can cost around $500K, following the finalization of their divorce.
The podcaster posted a video Saturday from the dealership as she signed paperwork and toured the white luxury SUV, complete with red-and-black leather seats and the brand’s signature starry-night headliner.
Bunnie captioned the clip, “Sometimes a girl needs to spoil herself,” and later shared footage riding around with her new boyfriend, reality TV star Dylan Wolf.
As we first reported, Jelly is required to make a one-time lump sum payment to Bunnie as part of their divorce settlement.
Jelly filed for divorce in Tennessee in May after nearly 10 years of marriage.
The divorce was quick ... and the unfollows were even faster.