Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO Selling Nashville Estate for $7 Million

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO are selling one of their Nashville-area homes following their finalized divorce ... TMZ has learned.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... the couple listed their Franklin, Tennessee, estate Wednesday for just under $7 million.

The custom-built home sits on nearly 10 acres and features 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and over 7,000 square feet of living space.

The property boasts sweeping views of Tennessee's rolling countryside, a chef's kitchen, and a media den overlooking a glass-walled automotive showroom.

Outside, there's a covered porch with a full outdoor kitchen, dining and living areas, plus a fully appointed resort-style pool.

Erik Levin of Benchmark Realty and Greg Sanford of Greg Sanford Real Estate hold the listing.

The sale comes after Jelly Roll and Bunnie finalized their divorce in July. According to court docs TMZ obtained, the exes reached a settlement covering their aircraft, cars, homes, and intellectual property. Jelly Roll also agreed to make Bunnie a one-time lump-sum payment.

As TMZ previously reported ... movers were spotted at the home in June, and we obtained exclusive photos showing a large moving truck outside the property as workers appeared to haul items away.

Jelly Roll filed for divorce in May, and sources with direct knowledge told us the split was a mutual decision handled privately.