Bunnie XO Flaunts Abs in Tiny Crop Top After Jelly Roll Divorce

No Jelly Rolls on This Stomach

Bunnie XO has been laying off the jelly rolls in recent months ... and she looks as good as ever -- flaunting her toned tummy in a smoking hot shot.

The podcast host walked out of Alo Yoga in Beverly Hills on Wednesday along with a companion who held a shopping bag ... flashing a smile for the cameras as she walked past.

Bunnie wore baggy gray sweats and a tight Dickies crop top which clung to her chest ... showing off plenty of skin and tattoos.

As you know ... Bunnie's undergone a serious transformation this summer -- and not necessarily the physical kind.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO and Dylan Wolf Seen Holding Hands at Ventura Rodeo

After news of her divorce from Jelly Roll broke, Bunnie has been spotted having a grand old time with Dylan Wolf.

On Saturday night Bunnine and Dylan went to the rodeo together.

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Seen Kissing Reality Star at Jelly Roll’s Nashville Bar TMZ.com

This came over a month after the two were first linked ... when they locked lips inside Jelly Roll's Nashville bar.

Bunnie and Jelly Roll aren't necessarily on the best terms right now ... remember, the duo unfollowed each other on IG last month -- a sign of a major fissure in modern relationships.