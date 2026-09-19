Bunnie XO Makes It Rain in Texas Strip Club, on Video

Play video content Video: Bunnie XO Lets the Bills Fly During Wild Strip Club Outing TMZ.com

Bunnie XO's living her new chapter by watching a very familiar kind of performance ... with the former exotic dancer taking in a few stripteases in Texas ... and only TMZ has video of her wild night at a strip club!!!

We've obtained footage of the sexy star hitting Bucks Wild -- a fully nude strip club in Fort Worth -- and you see her hopping onstage and making it rain.

Bunnies gets close to the exotic dancers as they work the pole ... grinding for some dead presidents.

Dylan Wolf -- the dude she's been dating since she and Jelly Roll's divorce became public -- also participated in the generous show.

The entourage included rapper Tay Money and some bodyguards.

Folks who were there Bunnie and Dylan made out ... which is kinda their thing.

We're told the pair was at the club around 2 AM, but they didn't stay long. Despite their short visit, we're told they were "nice and generous."

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Bunnie's been tearing up Texas with friends in recent days ... including posting a vid alongside Shanna Moakler and Tay Money with the caption, "Dream blunt rotation?"

We know a whole lotta dudes who would say yes ... and we figure a decent number of the strippers would be down, too!