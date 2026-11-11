Giant Bunnie XO Pin-Up Removed From Jelly Roll's Nashville Bar After Divorce Drama
Bunnie XO Giant Pin-Up 86'd From Jelly Roll's Bar
Bunnie XO has officially been booted from Jelly Roll's Nashville establishment ... or at least a massive pin-up poster of her has.
Here's the deal ... we've obtained video of workers carrying a large poster of Bunnie wearing a tight-fitting bathing suit, high heels, and sparkling anklets out of Jelly Roll's Goodnight Nashville on Wednesday.
She's showing off her hip tattoo on the poster ... which used to hang right above the bar for all the most lecherous patrons to enjoy as they sipped their drinks.
The poster was loaded into the back of a truck and hauled off ... location unclear at this time.
As we've reported ... Bunnie and Jelly Roll split over the summer after more than a decade together -- and she actually went to Goodnight Nashville shortly after, where she was spotted making out with reality star Dylan Wolf.
Bunnie may be allowed back in the spot ... but it looks like she won't be lording over the customer anymore!