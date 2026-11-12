Bunnie XO Offers To Buy Giant-Pin Up Of Herself Jelly Roll Removed From His Bar

Bunnie XO has a message for whoever's getting rid of her giant pin-up at Jelly Roll's Nashville bar ... name your price!

After TMZ broke the story Wednesday that the massive artwork had been removed from her ex-husband's Goodnight Nashville bar, we shared the news on Instagram ... and Bunnie herself jumped into the comments.

Her response? "How much? 😂"

Yep, while her likeness is getting the boot, Bunnie seems more interested in finding out whether she can snag the oversized souvenir for herself.

As TMZ previously reported ... workers were spotted hauling the giant pin-up out of the Nashville hotspot Wednesday and loading it into a truck. The artwork showed Bunnie rocking a skintight bathing suit, high heels, and sparkling anklets.

Of course, the removal comes after Bunnie and Jelly Roll's divorce ... and months after she was spotted making out with reality star Dylan Wolf at the very same bar.

No word on where the pin-up ended up ... or whether Bunnie is seriously looking to buy it.