Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Spencer Pratt's Dad Tries To Put Out House Fire In Palisades Before Firefighters Arrive

Spencer Pratt's Father Rushes to Fight House Fire In Palisades

By TMZ Staff
Published
spencer pratt and dad insta getty 1
Getty Composite

Spencer Pratt's father, William, tried to extinguish a house fire at a construction site in the Pacific Palisades before firefighters arrived ... and he says it gave him PTSD.

Here's the deal ... William was driving through the Pacific Palisades on the way to his property on Friday ... when he suddenly saw a fire had broken out at a two-story, single-family home under construction ... so he rushed over to help put it out ... according to NBC Los Angeles.

william pratt insta 1

The father of the reality star and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate called 911 and tried fighting the fire with a hose. Firefighters arrived six minutes after the call came in ... and it took them another 20 minutes to stop the blaze.

William and Spencer lost their homes in the January 2025 Palisades Fire. He told NBC LA the situation gave him "a little PTSD."

Pacific Palisades Fire In Malibu
Launch Gallery
Pacific Palisades Fire Launch Gallery
Getty

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.

Related articles