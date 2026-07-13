Spencer Pratt's Dad Tries To Put Out House Fire In Palisades Before Firefighters Arrive

Spencer Pratt's father, William, tried to extinguish a house fire at a construction site in the Pacific Palisades before firefighters arrived ... and he says it gave him PTSD.

Here's the deal ... William was driving through the Pacific Palisades on the way to his property on Friday ... when he suddenly saw a fire had broken out at a two-story, single-family home under construction ... so he rushed over to help put it out ... according to NBC Los Angeles.

The father of the reality star and former Los Angeles mayoral candidate called 911 and tried fighting the fire with a hose. Firefighters arrived six minutes after the call came in ... and it took them another 20 minutes to stop the blaze.

William and Spencer lost their homes in the January 2025 Palisades Fire. He told NBC LA the situation gave him "a little PTSD."