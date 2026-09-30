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Chantel Jeffries Hot Shots To Slay Her 34th Birthday

Chantel Jeffries Birthday Caked Up

By TMZ Staff
Published
Chantel Jeffries Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Chantel Jeffries Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Chantel Jeffries just turned 34 ... and she has our jaws on the floor!

This birthday babe looks so good we simply had to celebrate with some hot shots.

This darling DJ is a total stunner ... and she's been blessing our timelines with steamy snaps and sensual selfies.

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That's why we want to share the love ... and what better day than Chantel's birthday?! Trust us, you won't wanna miss out!

Check out our gallery to send this gorgeous girl a little bday love!

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