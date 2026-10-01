Flip Into Livvy Dunne's Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 24th Birthday

We'll never be done livin' for Livvy Dunne's sexy shots, and since the blonde bombshell is sparking another year around the sun, flip into her hot shots gallery to kick off #24!

From strapless whimsical white swimwear to red-hot one-pieces, saddle up 'cuz Livvy is on total 'Baywatch!'

Dunne had quite a jam-packed summer -- filming the "Baywatch" reboot with fellow Hollywood hotties Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell and Jessica Belkin.

No question this gymnast is flexible and strong ... if staring at an epic handstand like this is wrong, we don't wanna be right 😏

Slick your hair back n' forth and hit the gallery for all Livvy's greatness!