Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bella Thorne Hot Shots for Her 29th Birthday

Bella Thorne Hot Shots Happy 29th Birthday!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bella Thorne's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Bella Thorne's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Bella Thorne is 29 and lookin' fine ... as always! The sexy star is kicking off the last year of her 20s today ... which can only mean one thing.

That's right! It's time to celebrate with some hot shots of the birthday girl! And we promise ... these don't disappoint.

1007-Bella-Thorne-Hot-Shots-Sub1

Check out this pic of Bella in her undies as she's bustin' out of her bra! Nothin' like a little underboob with your morning coffee!

1007-Bella-Thorne-Hot-Shots-Sub2

And here she is looking as stunning as the sunset behind her, flaunting her fabulous figure while bustin' out of her black bikini.

Wanna send the birthday babe a little love? Check out our gallery!

Related articles