Bella Hadid Hot Shots To Strut Into Her Dirty 30!

Bella Hadid is 30 and flirty! The top model is kickin' off a fresh new decade and entering her 30s era with hot shots that make it clear she’s just getting started!

From red-hot bikinis to modeling her Orebella perfume in revealing swimwear, look back at a slew of sexy snaps of Bella bringing the heat!

Can you say, "Ab crack on fleek?!" Even when she's not on the runway, her backstage access is always on point ... Clearly this model knows how to strike a pose and work the camera like a pro!