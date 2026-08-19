Bella Hadid’s Ex Adan Banuelos Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Woman in Beverly Hills
ADAN BANUELOS Seen Cozy With Mystery Blonde After Bella Hadid Split
Adan Banuelos may be getting back in the saddle following his split from Bella Hadid … because he was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman.
TMZ obtained photos of the cowboy and horse trainer hanging out with a blonde woman over coffee in Beverly Hills Wednesday … and judging by the pics, the two certainly seem comfortable together.
Adan and the woman sat outside a salon chatting over iced drinks before taking their conversation to the sidewalk. At one point, Adan wrapped an arm around her as she placed hers around his waist … and the pair followed it up with a full-on hug.
Adan’s L.A. trip comes fresh off a win at Taylor Sheridan’s “The Run For A Million” competition in Las Vegas.
It’s unclear who the woman is or whether the outing was romantic, but Adan was single the last time we checked.
As we reported in July, a source close to Bella told TMZ the supermodel was single and not dating cowboy Nathan Lacy, despite speculation they were an item.
The news apparently came as a shock to Adan. Sources with direct knowledge told us he believed he and Bella were still together and only learned she considered herself single from our report.
Adan had reason to be confused … we were told the exes had recently vacationed together in Aspen, where they attended rodeos, enjoyed multiple dinners and stopped by celebrity hotspot Kemo Sabe.