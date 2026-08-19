Bella Hadid’s Ex Adan Banuelos Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Woman in Beverly Hills

Adan Banuelos may be getting back in the saddle following his split from Bella Hadid … because he was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman.

TMZ obtained photos of the cowboy and horse trainer hanging out with a blonde woman over coffee in Beverly Hills Wednesday … and judging by the pics, the two certainly seem comfortable together.

Adan and the woman sat outside a salon chatting over iced drinks before taking their conversation to the sidewalk. At one point, Adan wrapped an arm around her as she placed hers around his waist … and the pair followed it up with a full-on hug.

Adan’s L.A. trip comes fresh off a win at Taylor Sheridan’s “The Run For A Million” competition in Las Vegas.

It’s unclear who the woman is or whether the outing was romantic, but Adan was single the last time we checked.

As we reported in July, a source close to Bella told TMZ the supermodel was single and not dating cowboy Nathan Lacy, despite speculation they were an item.

The news apparently came as a shock to Adan. Sources with direct knowledge told us he believed he and Bella were still together and only learned she considered herself single from our report.