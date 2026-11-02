Questions About My Love Life Are Out of Bounds

Play video content Video: Bill Belichick Gets Sarcastic When Asked About TMZ Reporting On Jordon Hudson Split UNC

Bill Belichick isn't exactly rushing to clear the air about his split from Jordon Hudson ... instead, he fired off a sarcastic jab when a reporter brought up TMZ's breakup bombshell.

The UNC football coach was asked during his Monday press conference about TMZ breaking the story about Bill and Jordon calling it quits ... with the local beat writer asking BB whether the split would have any impact moving forward.

"Do you work for a tabloid now?" Bill shot back ... prompting the reporter to reply, "Unfortunately, no."

Bill then made it known he wasn't interested in discussing his love life ... saying, "I'll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself. That's alright with you."

As we first reported ... Bill and Jordon quietly broke up late last year, though they've remained close and continued working together on business ventures.

The news apparently came as a surprise to some of Bill's own UNC colleagues ... and TMZ subsequently obtained photos showing the former couple spending time together in Nantucket in July, months after we're told they split.

We're also told Jordon has also been dating other people.

As for football ... Bill's Tar Heels nearly pulled off a massive upset against No. 1 Miami on Saturday, falling 38-35 in a thriller. Monday's press conference was supposed to kick off preparations for this weekend's matchup against UConn.