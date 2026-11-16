Ken Urker's death has been ruled an accidental overdose in Louisiana ... but the local sheriff's office says it's still looking into the circumstances surrounding his untimely passing.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement Monday in which it stated that --even though Gypsy Rose Blanchard's former fiancé's cause of death has been released -- the sheriff's office's investigation is separate and remains ongoing.

However, at this time, the coroner's office has no additional information to release ... though it promised to reach out to the media when it had additional info to share.

As we reported ... the Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office ruled Ken's death an accident, with his official cause of death listed as polysubstance drug toxicity -- meaning a combination of drugs caused a fatal reaction. It was later confirmed by his family that fentanyl was in Ken's system when he died.

We spoke with Ken's mom, Raina, and she told us Ken took heroin when life became too much in an effort to forget his troubles. She says officials told her he ended up taking a supply that was laced with fentanyl.

She said it's unclear if the cops are looking into who supplied Ken with the fentanyl ... and it seems the Sheriff's office is keeping that info close to the vest, too.