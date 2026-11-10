Gypsy Rose Given Ken Urker's Ashes After Cremation

Ken Urker will always be with Gypsy Rose Blanchard ... because she was given some of his ashes after his cremation, TMZ has learned.

Family sources tell TMZ … Ken was cremated, and his ashes were split between Gypsy, his mom Raina, and his sisters and brother.

We're told they divided up the remains on Saturday, the same day as his celebration of life ceremony. Our family sources add the ashes were given to Gypsy with the understanding they will be shared with their daughter, Aurora.

As we previously reported, Gypsy honored her baby daddy alongside his family in Austin, Texas, over the weekend.

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker Reveal Baby's Gender

Gypsy managed to dodge drama and avoid an awkward run-in with Ken's sister, Autumn, who's publicly criticized her in the past.