Gypsy Rose Says Leaked Prison Calls Were Turning Point Before Ken Urker's Death

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Opens Up About Ken Urker Death 60 Minutes Australia

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is speaking out in her first TV interview since baby daddy Ken Urker's death .. and she claims that online bullying and their leaked prison calls caused him to spiral before his passing.

In a candid interview with "60 Minutes Australia" ... Gypsy was asked point blank if the leaked calls acted as a turning point before his death.

She responded ... "Absolutely. You know, that was the point in which it's kind of like, at what point does someone's past become too much to take?"

Play video content Video: Gypsy Rose Blanchard Slams Ken Urker’s Sister Over Disrespectful Comments Instagram/@gypsyrose.insta

While they didn't go into detail ... Gypsy previously said that she and Ken discussed the leaked calls during their last phone conversation.

During her "60 Minutes" sit-down ... she also called any insinuation that she had anything to do with his death "disgusting."

She added ... "That was the love of my life. That's the father of my child. I've known Ken for almost nine years. No other man, no other person had my heart like he did."

Gypsy also shared her immediate reaction to his death ... "I just kept saying, 'No, no, no, no, no, no, no. This isn't true. You're lying. You're making this up.' And I just hit the floor and I just remember screaming, screaming, screaming, screaming, 'No, no, no.'"

We reported earlier ... Gypsy attended Ken's celebration of life ceremony last weekend in Austin, Texas, after being invited by his family ... and there was no drama between her and Ken's sister, Autumn, who has criticized Gypsy in the past.

We broke the story ... Ken died after he was found unresponsive at his Louisiana home on what would have been his 34th birthday ... Oct. 1.