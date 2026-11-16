Ken Urker's Mom Says He Took Heroin Laced With Fentanyl Before Fatal Overdose

Ken Urker took heroin laced with fentanyl before he died from a drug overdose ... at least according to his family.

Ken's mom, Raina, tells us ... officials told the family Ken was taking heroin -- not knowing the drug had been laced with fentanyl.

Raina says Ken wouldn't use heroin all the time ... but when life got bad, she says he'd turn to it to get through the night.

Ken was a very private person, Raina says ... and while she says she knew he had a heroin problem in the past, she believed it was a brief period of addiction -- and she only learned about it years after the fact.

It's unclear if the cops are investigating who Ken got the drugs from.

We broke the story ... Ken was found dead last month -- and drug paraphernalia and guns surrounded him. The medical examiner ruled that he died from a drug overdose.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard attended a family funeral for Ken last week ... though she left when his sister -- who has been ripping her online -- showed up.