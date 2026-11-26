Play video content Video: Dolly Parton Honored by U2 During Emotional NFL Thanksgiving Eve Halftime Show NETFLIX

Dolly Parton's voice echoed through SoFi Stadium Wednesday night ... as U2 paid tribute to the late country icon during a moving Thanksgiving Eve halftime performance.

The rock band took the stage during the Los Angeles Rams' matchup against the Green Bay Packers ... with frontman Bono singing alongside Dolly's prerecorded vocals on their duet "Torn," as images of the country legend appeared on curtains surrounding the stage.

The tribute was especially emotional because "Torn" is believed to be Dolly's final recorded song before her death in August at age 80, following a private battle with cancer.

Dolly recorded her vocals in June, just two months before she died ... and Bono later told Rolling Stone she actually got out of bed while battling her illness to record the track.

As TMZ previously reported ... Dolly's final recorded song is about a family torn apart by conflict, with lyrics touching on broken relationships and the pain of loved ones turning against each other. Bono has described the track as Dolly's final prayer for America.