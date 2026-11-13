Dolly Parton's Final Recorded Song Was About 'Family At War'

Dolly Parton's seemingly final song she recorded is all about a family divided ... as her actual family has been fractured by legal battles tied to her estate.

In a duet with U2's Bono for his new song "Torn" from the band's 16th studio album, 'Carnaval de Luz' ... the two crooners sing ... "Torn apart these loving hearts / That beat and break the same / We share a house divided / And the blood that fills our veins."

After further lyrics about brothers turning to strangers, Dolly goes on to sing ... "Are you your brother’s keeper now? Or know what you’re fighting for? / Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war."

As you know ... the lyrics feel oddly prescient after the dust has settled on the legal battle between Dolly's nephew Bryan Seaver and her manager, Danny Nozell -- whose company She's Alive LLC oversees her estate.

After Danny alleged that Bryan sent alarming texts threatening Dolly's business empire, the manager filed a notice of voluntary dismissal for the case.

However, the lawsuit's end comes after Bryan was fired by the estate as their head of security ... with the estate also letting go his sister Rebecca Seaver who had overseen the late singer's museum as part of wider layoffs.

Bryan has maintained the texts were not meant to threaten anyone physically, just their reputations.