Dolly Parton's Niece Fired From Museum and Archive Job Amid Estate Battle

Dolly Parton's estate shake-up is far from over ... 'cause TMZ has learned the late country legend's niece has been fired just weeks after opening Dolly's highly anticipated museum.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the folks overseeing Dolly's estate fired her niece Rebecca Seaver, the sister of Bryan Seaver, on Thursday from her position overseeing Dolly's archive and museum operations.

We're told Rebecca wasn't the only one shown the door ... her entire staff was also let go, though it's unclear exactly how many employees were affected.

The firings come just weeks after Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum debuted September 29 inside her SongTeller Hotel in downtown Nashville. Rebecca, who served as the museum's executive director, helped bring the project to life alongside Dolly's sister, Rachel Parton George.

As we previously reported ... Dolly's manager, Danny Nozell, also fired Rebecca's brother Bryan, who served as Dolly's head of security for more than two decades, in September.

Bryan and his security companies were ordered to vacate Dolly's properties, including her Nashville home, museum, and warehouse.

The situation turned ugly ... with Danny filing a lawsuit accusing Bryan of making threats and attempting to pressure the estate for money. Bryan denied threatening anyone, claiming his messages were taken out of context.

As TMZ previously reported ... Dolly saved an enormous collection of clothing, jewelry, and personal artifacts throughout her career, with sources telling us she had enough items to "fill a Nordstrom."