Ella Langley Pays Tribute to Dolly Parton With Sultry 'Jolene' Performance

I'm Singing My Heart Out for Dolly!!!

Ella Langley is putting her own spin on one of Dolly Parton's biggest hits ... delivering a sultry rendition of "Jolene" in honor of the late country music legend.

Ella took the stage Wednesday night in Nashville for "CMA Presents I Will Always Love You: A Celebration of Dolly Parton" ... treating the crowd to a smoldering performance of the 1974 classic.

And she had quite the introduction ... Katy Perry welcomed Ella to the stage, calling Dolly "the blueprint" for generations of artists.

Ella kept the performance close to Dolly's original, letting her powerhouse vocals do the heavy lifting as the star-studded crowd celebrated the singer's incredible legacy.

It wasn't Ella's first time paying tribute to Dolly, either ... she previously performed "Jolene" at a concert in her home state of Alabama following the icon's August death.

Ella was in good company Wednesday night, joining Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, Lainey Wilson and a slew of other stars for the televised celebration.