Ella Langley Speaks Out After Bomb Threat Forces Concert Cancellation

Ella Langley is standing by her decision to cancel a concert over a bomb threat ... telling fans she'd make the same call a billion times over because no show is worth someone's life.

The country star got emotional onstage in Lubbock, Texas Saturday night while addressing the scary situation that forced her to pull the plug on Friday's sold-out show in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

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Ella told the crowd she was responsible for making a decision affecting thousands of people ... and she wasn't about to gamble with their safety.

"A concert is not worth a human life," she said, adding she'd make the same decision "10 billion times over."

The "Choosin' Texas" singer also admitted she nearly canceled Saturday's show, too ... but says her faith in Jesus gave her the courage to get back onstage.

Ella said she felt a tug in her chest telling her it was safe to perform ... and she's refusing to let fear dictate her future.

She told the crowd she's "not going to live in fear" ... making it known nobody is going to scare her away from doing what she loves.

As for what sparked all this ... Tulsa police say they received a warning about possible gunfire and bombs at Friday's concert at the BOK Center. Officers swept the venue with bomb-sniffing dogs but found no credible threat.

Police say they did not recommend canceling the performance ... but Ella and her team decided not to take any chances.

Back in Texas, Ella thanked fans for showing up and giving her and her crew the love they needed after a frightening 24 hours.