Ella Langley Concert in Tulsa Canceled Over 'Serious Security Threat'

Ella Langley won't be taking the stage in Oklahoma tonight ... her show's been canceled due to a "serious security threat."

Tulsa's BOK Center took to social media to announce the abrupt cancellation, writing ... "Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel, and the artist, Ella Langley's scheduled performance tonight at BOK Center in Tulsa has been canceled."

The venue went on to say that safety was their top priority, and that's why they decided to pull the plug on the performance.

They continued ... "We understand the disappointment this news brings and apologize to fans who planned to attend. The safety of fans is our foremost concern and will always come first."

The venue didn't explicitly say what kind of threat they were facing, but said they'll provide additional information and details about refunds as soon as they can.

Ella also shared the venue's message, writing in her Instagram caption ... "This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team."

She continued ... "I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am. This is not a decision that was made lightly."