Dolly Parton's Nephew Bryan Seaver Fighting Estate's Temporary Restraining Order

Dolly Parton's nephew, Bryan Seaver, is asking a judge to dismiss the case filed against him by the entity running his late aunt's estate ... essentially calling the case total BS.

Seaver laid out his response in new legal docs filed on Monday ... arguing that he never threatened Danny Nozell or anyone else involved with Dolly's estate or business.

Seaver says controversial text messages he sent were made in jest ... and argues Nozell's responses prove he knew Seaver was joking.

He says he never created a "culture of fear" at the estate ... and denies engaging in "outrageous or oppressive conduct."

Seaver's asking the judge to dissolve the TRO and dismiss the case against him with prejudice so the estate cannot bring it again. He also wants the estate to pay all his expenses for fighting their lawsuit.

As we reported ... Seaver and the entity managing the estate are currently battling it out after he was let go from his security position back in September in the wake of his texts to Nozell. The company got a restraining order shortly thereafter.