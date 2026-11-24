Dolly Parton's niece Rebecca Seaver is taking time away from the museum dedicated to her famous aunt ... because she needs time to grieve Dolly's death ... according to the country music legend's estate.

Dolly's estate tells TMZ ... Rebecca worked tirelessly alongside her team to get the Life of Many Colors Museum ready for its grand opening this fall ... leaving her little time to properly mourn the loss of her aunt.

The estate says Rebecca has now stepped back on her own terms to grieve and figure out her next career move ... adding, "Recent media reports that Rebecca Seaver was terminated by the Museum are inaccurate."

As we first reported in October ... sources with direct knowledge told us Rebecca had been dismissed from her role overseeing Dolly's museum and archives, along with her entire staff.

Rebecca's departure followed another major family shake-up ... her brother, Bryan Seaver, lost his longtime security job in September and became embroiled in a legal dispute with Dolly's manager, Danny Nozell. The lawsuit has since been dropped.