JoJo Siwa Posts Photo in Wedding Dress, Veil Ahead of Proposal Deadline

JoJo Siwa's officially a bride -- in the A.I.-verse, at least -- because she posted an artificially- created pic of herself on her wedding day!

The pop star shared a photo on Snapchat Tuesday ... a selfie where she's staring dreamily into the camera while wearing a white wedding dress -- with a veil pulled back framing her golden hair.

The pic has "Call me a wife!!!" written along the bottom of it ... but hold on, Siwa fans -- because it's a pretty premature post.

JS isn't even engaged yet ... and, other photos she posted indicate she put the prompt "Turn me into a Bride that's getting ready for her wedding" into an A.I. engine to see the results.

While she's not a bride yet, last month JoJo and her boyfriend Chris Hughes publicly discussed the prospect of marriage ... with Hughes revealing to The Sun he plans to propose when Siwa least expects it.

JoJo set a hard deadline for Hughes ... telling him she expects a ring in the next seven years -- so set a reminder for 2032 because CH has until then to get down on one knee.