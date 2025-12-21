JoJo Siwa's Boyfriend Chris Hughes Says He Plans to Propose When Least Expected

JoJo Siwa and her man Chris Hughes have clearly discussed engagement details ... because Hughes dished on a few specifics about a potential proposal.

The singer and beau gave The Sun an update on their relationship Sunday ... and, the conversation turned to all things engagement -- including the right and wrong time to pop the question.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In the clip, Hughes says he's against getting engaged on an obvious milestone day like Christmas for example ... claiming it takes away the surprise from the proposal.

JS seemed into the idea ... joking that Chris is trying to keep her guessing -- though she did give it some thought before stamping the idea with a seal of approval.

However, one nontraditional engagement practice the two won't participate in is Siwa popping the question to Hughes ... because he says he wants to buy the ring and ask her to marry him.

JoJo won't wait forever though ... telling Hughes he's got seven years to ask her -- or she'll ask him. Clock's ticking down to 2032!