JoJo Siwa Says She Was Rushed to Hospital For 'Excruciating Pain' Before Concert

JoJo Siwa bounced back like a "Boomerang" after a scary medical incident landed her in the hospital ... still hitting the stage despite a burst cyst.

The singer and dancer broke it down on TikTok ... revealing she was having trouble breathing and dealing with excruciating pain ahead of her show at the Mall of America on Friday.

In the clip, Siwa says her mom, Jessalynn, had to help her get dressed before she was transported to a local hospital in Minnesota by ambulance.

Siwa says she told doctors she would listen to their advice ... but, she had a ton of fans waiting for her, and she hoped they could treat her and still get her to the performance.

Doctors performed an ultrasound, Siwa says ... and, they found an ovarian cyst had burst and was bleeding into her stomach.

The pros told her the medical issue should resolve itself -- so, they sent her on her way, and she still performed last night. She thanked all the doctors and nurses who took care of her in a heartfelt caption on her video.

Siwa says she's not totally out of the woods yet ... because she may need to go back to the hospital if her pain persists.