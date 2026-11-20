The Kentucky mom charged with sexually abusing her 11-year-old son has a history of dating cops and heavy drinking ... at least according to her exes.

According to court documents obtained by The Post, Lauren Winans' baby daddies Daniel Newton and Derrick Carrico raised concerns that Lauren abuses alcohol and has "been with at least 16 different local deputies and police officers."

In a 2024 affidavit filed in his custody battle over their 9-year-old son, Newton wrote ... "Unfortunately, Lauren jumps from man to man."

Newton said "her children have been exposed to at least nine different men in Lauren's life" since her 2022 divorce from Carrico.

In his own filing for custody, Carrico claims Lauren brought their daughter over to now-husband Andy Winans' house for a sleepover in 2024 ... just one day after he'd signed an agreement with his ex-wife.

According to Carrico's affidavit, Lauren took her daughter to Andy's around 11 PM, and the little girl later told him ... "I want to tell you something, but I was told not to tell you, Nana, or Papa."

Carrico claimed ... "The child informed me that … she was made to sleep in the bed with her mom and the other man."

While that's disturbing enough on its own, Lauren and Andy got married about 3 weeks after his divorce from his ex was finalized.

Between this and her alleged alcohol abuse, the judge made both Newton and Carrico the primary residential caretakers of their kids.

The judge said her alleged drinking and mental health issues were "the biggest issue clearly before this court," but also stressed that it was also troubling how she decided to "hastily uproot her children from their maternal grandparents' residence and to require them to basically live with strangers (Andy and his three children)."

As you know, Lauren has recently been charged with first-degree sodomy, incest, and sexual abuse involving a child under age 12 ... for allegedly abusing her oldest son.

The charges come after the boy told his stepmom that his mom allegedly assaulted him on three separate occasions in 2022 ... when he was just 11 years old.

During Lauren's bond hearing Thursday, a detective testified that his investigation uncovered three alleged incidents of sexual abuse ... claiming she allegedly groped the boy twice and once engaged in "oral abuse."

The detective alleged that Lauren's son told her to stop during the third incident, but she told him the alleged abuse was "normal."