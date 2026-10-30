Pope Leo XIV Makes History as First Pope to Vote in U.S. General Election

Pope Leo XIV is making history in American politics ... becoming the first pope ever to cast a ballot in a U.S. general election, and he's doing it all the way from the Vatican.

The Chicago-born pontiff has officially voted in Tuesday's midterm elections, submitting a mail-in ballot in Illinois ... with the Vatican confirming Friday the 71-year-old exercised his right to vote as an American citizen.

The Vatican says Leo has long participated in U.S. elections whenever eligible, including during his years living in Peru ... and believes citizens have both a right and a duty to take part in the democratic process.

Leo, born Robert Prevost, reportedly requested his ballot October 3 ... just 10 days before undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from his right lung.

As TMZ previously reported ... Leo was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this month, with doctors removing the lower lobe of his right lung during surgery at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

He was released from the hospital October 17 after doctors cleared him to return to the Vatican ... and he's been gradually resuming his duties ever since.

As for who got the pope's vote ... that's between Leo and the ballot box. But his voting history shows he's participated in both Democratic and Republican primaries over the years.