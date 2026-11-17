Play video content Video: Pope Leo's Motorcade Ride Takes Painful Turn NoticieroSLV

Pope Leo XIV needed some divine intervention while his motorcade was driving around Peru the other night ... because, while waving to well-wishers on the street, his car hit the brakes and he hit his face ... and it's all on video.

Wild footage shot by a dude on the street shows Leo in the back seat of a black SUV ... the whip is driving a bit too fast for comfort ... and as the street becomes more congested, the driver slams on the brakes... sending Leo flying headfirst into the seatback in front of him.

Unclear if Leo's wearing a seatbelt, but it doesn't do much for him if he is ... because he slides forward and seems to hit his face.

It appears he leans in to say something to the driver, though it's hard to tell ... because the car quickly starts driving again.

Play video content Video: Pope Leo Smacked In Face By Rosary Beads

This was a rough trip for the Pope ... who also took a set of rosary beads to the face. During a public appearance on Monday, someone chucked the jewelry at him -- hitting him just below the eye.

He looked shaken after the incident ... and the Popemobile even stopped moving so he could collect himself before waving to more adoring fans.

Tuesday is the last day of Pope Leo's trip to Peru ... which is probably for the best.