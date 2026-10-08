Crystal Hefner Asks Jessica Biel Not to Play Hugh Hefner's Wife in New Movie

Crystal Hefner is begging Jessica Biel to think twice before playing Hugh Hefner's wife in an upcoming movie ... warning her not to romanticize the Playboy founder or his world.

Here's the deal ... Variety reported earlier this week that Jessica is joining the cast of "Playmates" ... a movie set around the Playboy brand.

The film is not a Hugh Hefner biopic, and Hugh is not the main character. However, Bill Pullman is playing Hefner, while Jessica has been cast as a fictional version of his wife.

Crystal -- to who was married to Hugh from 2012 until he died in 2017 -- shared a direct message she sent Jessica on Instagram, expressing concern the movie could glorify him and Playboy.

In the message, Crystal says she experienced "sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse" during her marriage to Hugh ... and claims numerous other women have made similar allegations.

She also references what she calls "troubling concerns regarding minors" and asks Jessica to reconsider the project if it romanticizes Hugh or the Playboy world.

Crystal ends by urging everyone involved in the film -- "especially the ladies" -- to think twice before helping boost Playboy's image.