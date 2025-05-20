Playboy Mansion Renovations Complete After $100 Million Sale, See the Grounds

Take a Look at the Grounds

Play video content TheImageDirect.com

Six years and lots of moolah later ... the Playboy mansion has been restored to its former glory.

Check it out ... the infamous party mansion previously owned by the late Hugh Hefner got a major facelift after its new owner, billionaire Daren Metropoulos, purchased the property back in 2016 for a hefty $100 million.

The mansion looks completely refreshed with an intricately maintained lawn and gardens, plus a new light-gray and aqua-blue color scheme throughout.

All of the vines climbing the home and overgrown shrubbery have been removed, leaving the property looking polished and airy.

We previously reported ... the entire lawn was ripped up and pools drained when renovation kicked off about five years ago. Even the old staff house was demolished to make way for a much larger and more modern structure that reportedly houses a gym.

You'll also notice a luxury solarium was added behind the pool, and the formerly covered deck was extended and fitted with blue furnishings.

The inside of the mansion is brand new as well ... it got a huge interior revision, new fire sprinklers, an underground generator, an updated elevator, new lighting, foundation upgrading and more.

In 2022, the costs were recorded to reach $1.6 million -- and that was years ago.

You may remember ... Hugh sold his beloved Holmby Hills mansion to Daren for half of its asking price -- but the transaction still made history as the largest recorded residential sale in Los Angeles County at the time.

The sale came with a twist -- Hugh was welcome to live there until he died. He passed peacefully at the home in September 2017 at age 91.