A&E Sued Over 'Secrets of Playboy' ... Dancer Claims Invasion of Privacy

A&E has a new lawsuit on its hands over its "Secrets of Playboy" docuseries -- a woman claims the network is exploiting old nude images of her without her consent.

According to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Jauregui claims A&E is using footage showing her au naturel, which she claims was filmed without her consent back in the day at Hugh Hefner's Playboy Mansion.

In the docs, Jennifer claims she was hired as a dancer in 2001 or 2002 to work an event at the Mansion, and was filmed dancing in nothing but green body paint.

Jennifer says she never signed off on having her naked body featured in the docuseries ... and she's accusing A&E of "damaging commercial and sexual exploitation."

In her suit, Jennifer claims A&E first shows her dancing naked in the first episode of season 2 of "Secrets of Playboy" ... and she says the footage is replayed in subsequent episodes in the second season, all without her consent or compensation.

Jennifer says her life's changed drastically since that video was recorded at the Mansion ... she's gotten married and given birth, and she's "devastated this exploitation has happened again and especially at this point in her life."

Play video content

Jennifer is going after A&E for at least $2 million in damages.