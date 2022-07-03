Playboy Mansion Remodel Continues for 4th Year, Still Slow Going

The Playboy Mansion's face-lift is now in its 4th year, with expenses breaking the $1 mil mark, but to the naked eye ... it's hard to see where all that money's going.

According to building permits, the property's had a bunch of work done since 2020 ... including a revision of the roof, adding detached living quarters, interior revision, an updated elevator, new fire sprinklers, underground generator, new lighting, fixing the basement foundation and removal of the spa area to install a new one.

Tons of permits have been filed, and the most up-to-date number we can see for all those renovations is $1.6 million.

As we reported, the place had $1M in renovations as of 2020, so that's hardly a quantum leap over the course of 4 years.

The fix-ups began back in 2019 when billionaire Daren Metropoulos started filing permits to renovate the world-famous pad he'd purchased from Hugh Hefner ... who died in 2017.

Since then the Mansion and its grounds have been covered in tarps, scaffolding and heavy machinery.