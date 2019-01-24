Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Harris Sells Home He Left Her for $5 Million

Hugh Hefner's Widow Sells Home He Left Her ... For $5 Million

Crystal Harris just unloaded the home Hugh Hefner left her for $5 million.

Hefner bought the 4 bedroom pad in the Hollywood Hills back in 2013. The backstory is interesting. Hef married Crystal in 2012, and the next year he wanted to make sure she had a roof over her head when he died. You'd think the Playboy Mansion would have been enough, but the fact is Hef didn't own it ... it was owned by Playboy Enterprises, and he was worried it might be sold and his wife would be displaced.

So, in 2013, he bought the house which was held in trust for the 2 of them. When he died in September 2017, she became the sole owner.

As for how much the house appreciated in value ... it didn't. Crystal listed it for $7.2 mil, but it didn't sell. She just sealed the deal on the 5,900 square foot home for $5 mil -- the price for which it was purchased.

L.A. realtors Jason Oppenheim and Christine Quinn represented the buyer.

Hugh died peacefully at the Playboy Mansion in September 2017 at age 91, surrounded by loved ones. The mogul's health had been deteriorating for years, and was barely seen in public in the months before his death.