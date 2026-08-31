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Hugh Hefner's Ex Karissa Shannon Pregnant With First Child

Hugh Hefner's Ex Karissa Shannon Pregnant With First Child

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Karissa Shannon, is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend ... TMZ has learned.

Karissa tells TMZ ... she is 2 months pregnant and already had her first ultrasound to “confirm everything is healthy and normal.”

Hugh Hefner, and The
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The former 'Girls Next Door' star is currently living in Michigan with her partner, who she has been with for over a year. The model is working to pivot into real estate.  

Karissa and her twin sister Kristina were Hugh’s girlfriends. The twins moved into the Playboy mansion in 2008 and moved out in 2010.

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