Hugh Hefner's Ex Karissa Shannon Pregnant With First Child

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriend, Karissa Shannon, is expecting her first child with her new boyfriend ... TMZ has learned.

Karissa tells TMZ ... she is 2 months pregnant and already had her first ultrasound to “confirm everything is healthy and normal.”

The former 'Girls Next Door' star is currently living in Michigan with her partner, who she has been with for over a year. The model is working to pivot into real estate.