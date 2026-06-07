Crystal Hefner Lists Hollywood Hills Hideaway For Nearly $3.5 Million

Crystal Hefner is saying goodbye to her ultra-private Hollywood Hills sanctuary ... putting the luxe property on the market for nearly $3.5 Million, TMZ has learned.

The former Playboy model's Mediterranean-style estate packs plenty into its 2,233 square feet, featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and some of the most impressive privacy and security features money can buy.

Per the listing, the home sits at the end of a private promontory, offering sweeping city views and total seclusion. And if privacy is the goal, the place delivers ... with a state-of-the-art security system and rolling tamper-proof, bullet-resistant shutters protecting the property.

Inside, the home is loaded with high-end finishes, including walnut hardwood floors, custom cabinetry, artisan tilework, and Waterworks fixtures throughout.

The property was also designed with wellness in mind, featuring a whole-house Aquasana water filtration system and an IQAir-filtered HVAC setup.

The chef's kitchen comes equipped with Viking appliances and a built-in Liebherr refrigerator, all seamlessly integrated into custom cabinetry. The space opens directly into expansive indoor-outdoor entertaining areas.

Outside, the estate feels more like a boutique resort. The grounds feature a sparkling pool, fountains, a fire pit, cabana, multiple outdoor fireplaces, and several terraces overlooking romantic city-light views.

The smart home is fully connected, allowing owners to control lighting, security and cameras from their phones. There's also Sonos surround sound throughout and a three-car garage ... a rare perk in the Hollywood Hills.