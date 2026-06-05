Chris Evans Re-Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $6.3M
Chris Evans Buy My Superhero Hideaway At Lower Price
Chris Evans is looking to get his stunning Hollywood Hills home off his hands ... slashing the price and placing it back on the market for $6.3 million.
Check out the gorgeous 4-bedroom mansion ... it offers sweeping views of Los Angeles and it's decked out with vineyard-inspired gardens plus a pool and spa that once allowed the "Captain America" star a tranquil escape after a hard day's work.
Inside, the 4,599-square-foot gem lets natural light pour in ... with vaulted ceilings and large picture windows, plus skylights in a kitchen outfitted with a 60-inch Wolf range beneath a 10-foot custom hood with a bunch of luxury odds and ends, including a Miele espresso system and Bianca marble countertop.
The estate comes with its own separate spot for guests, complete with its own kitchen and office ... plus a Captain America-inspired gym.
Thing is ... for as inviting as the home appears to be, it simply can't find a buyer. Chris originally listed it in May 2025 for $6.995M.
Scott Moore of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California holds the listing.