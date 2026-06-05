Chris Evans Re-Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $6.3M

Chris Evans is looking to get his stunning Hollywood Hills home off his hands ... slashing the price and placing it back on the market for $6.3 million.

Check out the gorgeous 4-bedroom mansion ... it offers sweeping views of Los Angeles and it's decked out with vineyard-inspired gardens plus a pool and spa that once allowed the "Captain America" star a tranquil escape after a hard day's work.

Inside, the 4,599-square-foot gem lets natural light pour in ... with vaulted ceilings and large picture windows, plus skylights in a kitchen outfitted with a 60-inch Wolf range beneath a 10-foot custom hood with a bunch of luxury odds and ends, including a Miele espresso system and Bianca marble countertop.

The estate comes with its own separate spot for guests, complete with its own kitchen and office ... plus a Captain America-inspired gym.

Thing is ... for as inviting as the home appears to be, it simply can't find a buyer. Chris originally listed it in May 2025 for $6.995M.