Chris Evans and Wife Alba Baptista Welcome First Baby

Chris Evans Is a Dad!!! First Baby With Wife Alba

By TMZ Staff
Published
Chris Evans has something new to "Marvel" at ... TMZ has learned the "Captain America" star and his wife, Alba Baptista, just had their first baby!

Records indicate they welcomed their first child Saturday in Massachusetts. So far no word on name or gender.

The new parents -- Chris, 44, and Alba, 28 -- wed September 9, 2023, during a private ceremony on Cape Cod after first going Instagram official with their relationship 9 months earlier.

Rumors started swirling over the summer when a fan account for the couple posted a Father's Day tribute, tagging both Alba and Chris' respective fathers. Luiz Baptista, Alba's dad, left a sweet comment saying, "Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming! 🥰"

Fans took this as Luiz alluding to the lovebirds possibly becoming a family of 3 soon, and they were right.

Reps for the couple could not be reached for comment.

Alba, who is Portuguese, first met Chris in Europe and, according to People, friends called it "love at first sight."

As we reported back in May, Chris put his Hollywood Hills mansion on the market for $7 million. A source told us he was ditching the beautiful pad to move closer to family back east.

Now, that fam's expanded ... congrats to the happy couple!

