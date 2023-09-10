Chris Evans Reportedly Marries Actress Alba Baptista

Chris Evans is a married man -- that is, if a report about his would-be nuptials is to be believed.

Page Six cites insiders who claim the 'Avengers' star got hitched this weekend to actress Alba Baptista during an intimate ceremony at their Boston-area home. The outlet says they only close friends/family, but even then ... made sure to lock down any potential leaks.

The way they apparently did this, per PS ... making everyone sign NDAs and confiscating phones. As far as any famous faces who witnessed it -- Chris's Marvel costars Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth are said to have been among the guests.

If true, obviously that's huge ... as Chris hasn't ever been married, despite being one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood for years. He's rumored to have been linked to a number of women ... but we know he's dated Jessica Biel, Jenny Slate and Minka Kelly.

Chris Evans and girlfriend Alba Baptiste scare each other in hilarious set of videos. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EVfGkUEwjT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 6, 2023 @PopCrave

As far as his relationship with Alba, it's been as low key as you can imagine -- with Chris dropping only glimpses into their romance here and there since going IG official in January. They're reported to have begun dating in 2021, and spent much of 2022 living together.