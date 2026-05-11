Richard Simmons' $5.8M Los Angeles Estate Finds Buyer

Finally, some good news for Richard Simmons' estate ... his longtime Hollywood Hills pad has finally found a buyer after one seriously exhausting run on the market.

The late fitness icon's 4-bed, 5-bath mansion just went under contract ... for a massive $5.799 million ... meaning the new owners will be living large above the Sunset Strip once the deal is officially finalized.

The place comes stacked with luxury perks too -- gated motor court, swimming pool, fancy formal entryway -- pretty much everything you'd expect from an old-school celeb compound in the hills.

Sounds like a quick easy sale on paper ... but as we reported, this thing actually took a while to move.

The house was relisted just weeks ago after a previous buyer crashed out of escrow ... forcing the price to drop to $5.799M after an earlier $5.889M deal fell apart back in December.

The property -- where Simmons lived for decades before passing away in 2024 -- originally hit the market last June for around $7 million and finally the sale is pending at just under the $5.9M mark.