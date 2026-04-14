Richard Simmons' L.A. Estate Back On The Market For $5.8M

Richard Simmons' estate sale hit a snag after a buyer fell out of escrow -- but now his L.A. mansion is back on the market.

The late star’s home is now listed for $5,799,000 -- a dip from the $5.889M deal they had lined up in December.

The half-acre lot above the Sunset Strip is now being presented as a potential developmental opportunity by the new agents who hold the listing -- Rachelle Rosten and Kelly deLaat of Douglas Elliman.

The property sits on a half-acre above the Sunset Strip, complete with a gated motor court, swimming pool, formal entry, and a newly updated kitchen with fresh appliances -- the whole luxury package.

As we told you, the 4-bed, 5-bath pad first hit the market in June last year for around $7M ... before dropping to $6.5M and eventually landing just under $5.9M.