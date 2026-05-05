Former Disney CEO Bob Chapek Sells L.A. Estate for $13M

Bob Chapek dreamed it, and then he did it ... the former Disney CEO just unloaded his Los Angeles estate.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Bob's mansion just closed for $13 million ... about 4 months after he put it on the market.

The place is 10,000 square feet with 6 bedrooms ... and it's decked out with a home theater fit for a Disney screening.

Bob's sprawling property also features a spa, pool, outdoor kitchen, 5-car garage and a 2-bedroom guest house.

The estate is tucked away in a gated community in Westlake Village, with prime real estate atop a hill.

Bob bought the place in April 2021 for $12.5 million -- he was ousted as Disney CEO in November 2022 -- and this past January, he listed the home for $15 million.

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Unclear who bought the house, but our sources say it's NOT someone famous ... just someone rich enough to afford the place.