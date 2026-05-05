'Back to the Future' Star Christopher Lloyd Sells Santa Barbara Home for $5.4M

Homes? Where Christopher Lloyd is going, he doesn't need homes! At least not homes in Santa Barbara ... because he sold his pad for over $5 million.

The "Back to the Future" star and his wife, Lisa, unloaded their ocean-view stunner for a cool $5,427,000 ... a little over 8 months after putting it on the market.

Christopher's place is 2,880 square feet with 3 bedrooms and sweeping views of the Pacific. It's got all the bells and whistles after a recent remodel ... and there's a detached 1-bedroom guest suite with its own living room/office.

Sorry, no plutonium here ... or anywhere else for that matter. Guess Doc got that one wrong.

Christopher said the home was a special place and a sanctuary for him and his wife ... but now they're moving on to the next chapter. Their future hasn't been written yet -- no one's has.